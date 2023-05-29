Didn't like the air Monday? Expect the same on Tuesday as air quality action day declared

If you didn't like the air you breathed on Memorial Day, it won't be any better in the Baton Rouge area Tuesday.

The state Department of Environmental Quality has declared an "air quality day" for Tuesday, cautioning that conditions will be favorable for the formation of ozone on Tuesday. A similar caution is in place through midnight tonight for the Baton Rouge area.

According to DEQ, smoke will linger across the state and light winds will limit dispersion. High pressure will limit mixing of the air until Wednesday at the earliest. Particulate pollution is in the moderate range through Tuesday night.

The problem area includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee and West Baton Rouge parishes.

Technically, the air is at the "orange level" on a sliding scale of ozone presence, and that means the air is "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups." Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.

To help limit the problems, DEQ asks that people:

-Drive less, and make sure your gas cap is on tight.

-Refuel vehicles and use gas-powered lawn equipment after 6 p.m.

-Postpone chores involving the use of oil-based paint, varnishes or solvents.

-Use an electric BBQ starter rather than starter fluid.