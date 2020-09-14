Detectives: While out on probation, man raped and robbed woman at gunpoint

Dontarius Hudson

BATON ROUGE - Detectives say a 21-year-old man who was on probation for at least two other alleged crimes is accused of kicking in a woman’s door before sexually assaulting and robbing her.

According to arrest records obtained by WBRZ, the incident occurred on August 24 after probation officers asked at least three separate times that Dontarius Hudson's probation be revoked as he repeatedly ignored the court’s orders.

Hudson was arrested at least twice while on probation and failed to appear in court at least three times, most recently in July.

While out on probation he's accused of donning a mask and forcing his way into a woman's home while she was sleeping on her sofa with her four-year-old son. Arrest documents say Hudson brandished a gun and ordered the woman to go into another room where he raped her and told her to fill her purse and other bags with expensive shoes.

He then fled with the bag, shoes, as well as a flat screen television, according to the warrant.

Detectives say a DNA sample collected during the victim’s rape exam linked Hudson to the crime.

The 21-yer-old does not appear to have a record of sex crimes. He pled guilty in 2018 to attempted possession of prescription anxiety drugs and in 2019 to simple burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in prison in the burglary, but the sentence was suspended and he was put on probation for three years. He was still on probation in the drug case at that time.

In the burglary case, the judge set a review of Hudson’s probation for July 15.

By February, Hudson’s probation officer had asked for a probation revocation hearing. He had failed drug tests, been kicked out of a monitoring program and had not provided evidence of a job or required community service. A judge in May ordered a revocation hearing, setting it for the day already set for the probation review.

Hudson didn’t show up for court.