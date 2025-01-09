Detectives trying to identify person who used other person's account information to buy lawnmower

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify a person accused of using another person's account information to unlawfully buy a lawnmower from The Home Depot.

According to BRPD detectives, the incident took place in December 2024.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.