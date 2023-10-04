Detectives searching for man caught on video just before armed robbery

HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of an armed robbery at a gas station off I-12.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened on Airport Road near I-12 early Tuesday morning.

Security footage from the gas station showed the man wearing all black and a mask entering the store shortly before 5 a.m.. The man reportedly pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, taking it before leaving.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 902-2045.