82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Detectives searching for man caught on video just before armed robbery

2 hours 11 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, October 04 2023 Oct 4, 2023 October 04, 2023 8:25 AM October 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of an armed robbery at a gas station off I-12. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened on Airport Road near I-12 early Tuesday morning. 

Security footage from the gas station showed the man wearing all black and a mask entering the store shortly before 5 a.m.. The man reportedly pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register, taking it before leaving. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TPSO at (985) 902-2045.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days