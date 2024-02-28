Detectives investigating reported stabbing death in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds and taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the man was found Wednesday around 7 a.m. at a home along Lemanville Cutoff Road. The man was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

Deputies said they were interviewing a person of interest regarding the man's death, but did not specify whether they were a suspect.