Detectives arrest two of four men accused of holding up two Dollar General locations

BATON ROUGE – Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested two men in connection with the armed robberies of two Dollar General locations.

Police say on Nov. 17, Tyler Dunn and Oreall Ruffin, armed and accompanied by two other individuals, entered the Prescott Drive Dollar General location and stole approximately $9,000 in cash.

According to a police report, Dunn put a pistol to an employee’s head and brought her to the front of the store, forcing her to get on the ground while Ruffin and removed cash from the store's safe.

Authorities say they didn’t catch up with the two right away.

But eight days after the robbery, when a silver Acura broke a traffic law, police say they tried to pull it over only to have the driver lead them on a chase.

Police say they followed the vehicle to a home where several suspects, including Dunn and Ruffin, were located.

According to a police report, detectives later discovered that the silver Acura was a suspect vehicle that had been linked to an armed robbery of a Dollar General on Scenic Highway.

Detectives say when they questioned Dunn he admitted to robbing two Dollar General locations (Scenic Highway and Prescott Drive) and to giving his mother the stolen money.

The police report goes on to say detectives obtained a search warrant, and upon searching Dunn’s home, located the clothing Dunn wore during both robberies as well as a rifle used in the robbery of the Scenic Hwy. location.

Dunn was arrested on charges that included theft and armed robbery. Ruffin was charged with armed robbery.