DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court arrested for electioneering charges after visiting nursing homes

MANSFIELD - The DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court was arrested for electioneering charges after he allegedly campaigned in nursing homes.

Louisiana State Police began investigating Jeremy Evans, the current Clerk of Court, after pictures were posted to his social media account on Sept. 20 showing him wearing a campaign shirt and holding his campaign brochures while visiting a nursing home in Mansfield, according to KTBS.

The law, LRS 18:1334, states no candidate can solicit votes, hand out campaign literature, or place any political advertising in nursing homes past a certain deadline because ballots are delivered to nursing homes earlier than when the process is open to other voters.

Ballots had already been delivered to the Mansfield homes.

Evans was arrested Tuesday morning for two counts of electioneering. KTBS reports he will be released on bond for the misdemeanor offenses.