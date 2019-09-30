Deputy warden demoted after rapper brings wads of cash into prison

BATON ROUGE- Two months after the Department of Corrections launched an investigation into how a celebrity rapper managed to get into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center and flash wads of cash, the WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned a deputy warden was demoted, and a major at the prison was disciplined and retrained.



The Department of Corrections found rapper Kevin Gates was never screened through a body scanner when he visited back in July. Gates posted photos to his Instagram profile with C-Murder, Mac, Big Marlo and Cornbread. In those pictures, Gates is flashing wads of $100 bills.



The Department of Corrections noted in their investigation that all visitors must pass through a body scanner. That process was intentionally skipped, against normal visitation procedures.



Deputy Warden Perry Stagg was demoted and transferred to Angola as an assistant warden, according to the Department of Corrections. Stagg also received a pay cut.



Major Jason Linzy received a cautionary letter and was retrained after witnessing the incident and not doing anything to confiscate the money or alert a supervisor.



Investigators recommended that a criminal complaint be turned over to the Iberville Parish District Attorney's Office.

Investigators noted that criminal prosecution would be unlikely though because those involved neglected to collect the contraband.



Gates has been banned from ever visiting a Department of Corrections facility in Louisiana again.