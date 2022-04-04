Deputy shot man after responding to wreck along I-10; weapons recovered from crash scene

LAPLACE - A sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a man after responding to a 911 call about a partially submerged vehicle along I-10 early Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Louisiana State Police said a deputy with the St. John the Baptist Sheriff's Office found the vehicle off-road in a marshy area along the interstate, near the westbound on-ramp at U.S. 51.

State Police said the deputy approached the vehicle, which was occupied by the 19-year-old Kendell Pembrook of Laplace—the driver—and 20-year-old Jacoby Williams of Gramercy. During their encounter, the deputy reportedly fired a single shot, which struck Williams.

Williams was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators recovered two weapons, an AK-47-style rifle and a 9mm handgun, from the scene.

No other details on what led to the shooting have been released at this time, and State Police has not said whether anyone is facing charges.