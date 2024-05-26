87°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy recovers discarded flag along Livingston Parish highway
DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish deputy went out of his way Sunday to recover an American flag that was discarded on the inside shoulder of Interstate 12.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the deputy called in reinforcements to safely get the flag, which was along the interstate between Denham and Juban.
LPSO said the deputy that retrieved the flag was a Veteran.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
13-year-old drowns, another child airlifted in Grand Isle
-
One dead, another hurt in Sunday morning shooting off of Independence Boulevard
-
Couple celebrates 67th anniversary by volunteering at Gonzales Jambalaya Festival
-
Denham Springs Animal Shelter asking for misters, kiddie pools for dogs as...
-
BRPD Cpl. Betty Smothers honored at Memorial Day track meet