Deputy-involved shooting left one dead in Hammond
HAMMOND - A deputy-involved shooting left one person dead in Hammond.
According to Louisiana State Police, the shooting happened late Saturday night, on South Baptist Road near Highway 190.
Police say that one suspect is dead, and no deputies were hurt.
This is an ongoing investigation.
