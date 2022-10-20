72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputy banned from middle school campus after using pepper spray in bathroom

1 hour 38 minutes 13 seconds ago Thursday, October 20 2022 Oct 20, 2022 October 20, 2022 3:32 PM October 20, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Google Maps

PORT ALLEN - A sheriff's deputy was banned from working security at a middle school after he allegedly deployed his pepper spray in an on-campus bathroom.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the deputy had been asked to clear students out of the bathroom at Holy Family School but said there weren't any children in the room when he deployed the spray Friday. The school's website identifies the resource officer as Jim Chustz. 

The department reported the deputy had sprayed the irritant into a sink, though it's still unclear why he did so. 

A temporary resource officer has been placed at the school until a permanent replacement could be assigned. 

