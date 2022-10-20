Deputy banned from middle school campus after using pepper spray in bathroom

Photo: Google Maps

PORT ALLEN - A sheriff's deputy was banned from working security at a middle school after he allegedly deployed his pepper spray in an on-campus bathroom.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the deputy had been asked to clear students out of the bathroom at Holy Family School but said there weren't any children in the room when he deployed the spray Friday. The school's website identifies the resource officer as Jim Chustz.

The department reported the deputy had sprayed the irritant into a sink, though it's still unclear why he did so.

A temporary resource officer has been placed at the school until a permanent replacement could be assigned.