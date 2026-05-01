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Deputies with West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office warn of bond scam

2 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 10:51 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warned residents of a scam involving arrests in the parish on Friday.

According to deputies, a resident reported receiving a phone call from a person claiming to be Sgt. Roger Davis with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The caller demanded payment from the resident to secure an ankle monitor to facilitate the release of a family member. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents that it will never call to request money for bond, ankle monitors or any type of release. Bond is never handled through Green Dot cards, Cash App or similar payment methods. 

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Residents who receive calls similar to this should hang up and contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Booking Desk at 225-346-6420 to verify information. 

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