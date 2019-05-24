Deputies: Trio drove U-Haul truck across Louisiana, stealing high-end lawn equipment

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested Friday after a cross-state crime spree targeting home improvement stores in several parishes.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Nathaniel Vessel, Fredricka Jackson and Mark Seymore were arrest Friday in Baton Rouge.

According to the sheriff's office, the three were caught after thefts at multiple Home Depots in East Baton Rouge. Investigators recognized the three suspects seen in surveillance video from multiple past cases.

The three allegedly drove a U-Haul truck between several cities including Lake Charles, Denham Springs and Hammond. They're also suspected of committing crimes in Ascension Parish. Store managers in the area said the thieves would use the truck take "high-end" lawn equipment, including blowers, pressure washers and trimmers, from each of the locations.

Authorities found the three at an address on Iris Street in Baton Rouge with the same U-Haul truck parked outside.

The three were taken into custody Friday and booked on theft charges.