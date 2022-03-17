Deputies: Suspected drug dealer's home burglarized moments after her arrest; nine people taken into custody

PONCHATOULA - A drug dealer and five other individuals were arrested at her home Wednesday before another group of three people burglarized the home.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said nine people were arrested throughout a narcotics investigation.

On Wednesday, deputies arrived at a residence on Holland Road while searching for Anna Nuccio, 45, who was wanted for prior narcotics charges.

Deputies saw Nuccio leaving out of the back door while they talked to a man at the front door. She was quickly arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies searching the house found "multiple suspected narcotics and paraphernalia," including heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription pills. Nuccio and five other individuals were arrested at the scene.

While transporting the subjects, deputies received a tip that another group "had arrived on scene and were actively burglarizing the residence." Deputies found three people breaking into the house and stealing items from inside.

All three people had suspected narcotics and were also arrested, deputies say.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested the following nine individuals during the investigation:

Anna Nuccio, 45

Steven Terry, 50

Joseph Foy, 33

Zachary Heaton, 30

Meagan Meadows, 32

Chris Shurley, 29

Michael Weldon, 22

Scott Bigner, 51

Christina Deangelo, 45

This is an ongoing investigation.