Deputies seize trove of illegal drugs, guns from alleged dealer
BATON ROUGE - On Monday the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Narcotics team carried out three search warrants which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer.
The sheriff's office arrested Lionell Ratcliff, 42, on a slew of drug and weapon charges. Other details related to his arrest were not immediately available.
The items seized in the searches include the following:
- 2.8 ounces of Heroin (approx. street value $6,300)
- 3.8 ounces of Crack Cocaine (approx. street value $4,100)
- 1.5 ounces of Powder Cocaine (approx. street value $1,650)
- 116 dosage units of pressed Fentanyl pills
- 6.2 ounces of MDMA pills
- 25 grams of Methamphetamine
- 54 dosage units of Hydrocodone
- 5 dosage unit of Oxycodone
- 1 pound of Marijuana
- 4 handguns
- $8,732 (pending seizure)
Ratcliff's charges include the following:
-Possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) Heroin (2.8 ounces)
-PWITD Fentanyl(116 dosage units)
-PWITD MDMA (6.2 ounces)
-PWITD Powder cocaine(1.5 ounces)
-PWITD Crack cocaine (3.8 ounces)
-PWITD Methamphetamine (25 grams)
-PWITD Hydrocodone (54 dosage units)
-PWITD Oxycodone (5 dosage units)
-PWITD Marijuana (1 pound)
-Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
-Possession of a drug paraphernalia
-Possession of a firearm with CDS
-Possession of CDS in the presence of a juvenile
The drug bust was assisted by EBRSO Intel, EBRSO K-9, and DEA Task Force.
