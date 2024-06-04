90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies seize pills, cash, vehicle from Slidell man during traffic stop
MANDEVILLE - A deputy seized hundreds of counterfeit oxycodone pills and a vehicle from a Slidell man during a traffic stop.
One May 28, deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office stopped Nathaniel Arrington, 49, of Slidell for a traffic stop due to several violations.
Arrington was found to have nearly 350 counterfeit oxycodone pilled suspected to contain fentanyl. Deputies also seized over two thousand dollars in suspected drug money and the vehicle Arrington was driving.
Trending News
Arrington was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement responding to apartment complex near LSU campus
-
Biden rolls out migration order that aims to shut down asylum requests,...
-
State officials announce plans for beautification efforts for New Orleans ahead of...
-
Nebraska woman believed to be dead found breathing by funeral home employee
-
2une In Previews: City of Baker's Free Career Expo