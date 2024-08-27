94°
Deputies seeking information in Ponchatoula home invasion believed to be targeted
PONCHATOULA— Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help as they investigate a home invasion believed to be targeted that happened early Sunday morning.
The Sheriff's Office says three masked suspects entered a home off Wood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Deputies accuse the trio of holding the residents at gunpoint while they stole cash and other items.
Deputies told WBRZ they believe the crime was targeted.
The suspects left the neighborhood in a Nissan Altima that witnesses say was either gray or white.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff's Office at (985)902-2017.
