Deputies searching for two girls, dog missing from Folsom home

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - Two young girls and their dog went missing Monday evening and deputies are using all available resources to search for them.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigal Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg were last seen playing with their golden retriever in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.

At 8 p.m., deputies said they are searching the area of North Willie Road near Folsom with deputies on the ground, drones, ATVs, K9 units and a helicopter.

Anyone who sees the girls or their dog is asked to call (985) 898-2338.