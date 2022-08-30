83°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for trio of men after armed robbery early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Three men are on the run after an armed robbery early Tuesday morning off of Florida Boulevard.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it responded around 1 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery on the 200 block of Gloria Drive. The sheriff's office reports some people were outside of a residence when they were approached by three unknown men who robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash in the process.
Trending News
The suspects reportedly fled on foot. No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Alligator Bayou Road reopens Monday after lengthy work on flood control project
-
Three teens arrested in burglary ring; 17 stolen guns found inside Baton...
-
Fuel oops has victim fighting for insurance money to fix car
-
Baker bus drivers plan to go back to work Tuesday after days-long...
-
NAKAMOTO: Woman claims police chief asked for oral sex to get her...