Deputies searching for three people who broke into Tara High School and stole, damaged property

1 hour 57 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 11:47 AM February 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for three people who broke into Tara High School in January.

The three people broke into the school through a hall window on Jan. 19. Deputies said they stole property worth more than $800 and caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5064.

