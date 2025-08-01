Deputies searching for three people accused of stealing from Port Allen Dollar General

PORT ALLEN — Deputies are searching for three people who stole from a Dollar General in Port Allen in July.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the three walked into the store on July 17, selected merchandise and walked out without paying.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals or has information regarding their identity is asked to call WBRSO Detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.