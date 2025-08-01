84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for three people accused of stealing from Port Allen Dollar General

3 hours 15 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, August 01 2025 Aug 1, 2025 August 01, 2025 4:16 PM August 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — Deputies are searching for three people who stole from a Dollar General in Port Allen in July.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the three walked into the store on July 17, selected merchandise and walked out without paying.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals or has information regarding their identity is asked to call WBRSO Detectives at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days