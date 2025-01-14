46°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for thieves who stole from Ponchatoula carports just before Christmas
PONCHATOULA — Deputies are searching for two men accused of stealing from multiple Ponchatoula homes days before Christmas.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage from a home on Old Sawmill Road that showed two men stealing a Yeti ice chest and welding equipment from under a carport early Dec. 23.
Deputies added that another property owner in the area reported several similar items valued at around $2,500 missing from around their home that same night.
Trending News
Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information about who these thieves are and where they can be found to call the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-402-0214.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
-
Firefighters brace for strong winds that could fuel Los Angeles fire growth
-
St. George council to vote on salaries Tuesday evening
-
Independence man accused of child porn, arrested after sheriff's office investigation
-
Candidates line up to fill District 14 Senate seat
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...