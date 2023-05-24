76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies searching for suspects allegedly involved in 'quick change' scam

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Detectives are searching for two men who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars through a "quick change" scam. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a quick change scam is when someone pays for a small item with a large bill, makes several cash exchanges to confuse the cashier, and lies about how much the cashier owes them back, thus short-changing them. 

Video from Miller's Mart in Hammond shows two men allegedly engaged in the scam Monday. The two were able to scam $500 in cash from the gas station before driving away. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985) 902-2043. 

