Deputies searching for suspects allegedly involved in 'quick change' scam
HAMMOND - Detectives are searching for two men who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars through a "quick change" scam.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a quick change scam is when someone pays for a small item with a large bill, makes several cash exchanges to confuse the cashier, and lies about how much the cashier owes them back, thus short-changing them.
Video from Miller's Mart in Hammond shows two men allegedly engaged in the scam Monday. The two were able to scam $500 in cash from the gas station before driving away.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985) 902-2043.
