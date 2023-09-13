Deputies searching for runaway teenager believed to be in Loranger area

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa deputies are searching for a runaway teenager last seen over a week ago.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Kaylin Comeaux, 17, was last seen at her home on Highway 190 in Robert on Sept 2.

She has blonde hair, and blue eyes and is approximately 5'0". She was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans. She is believed to be in the Loranger area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985) 748-3353.