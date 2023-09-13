90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for runaway teenager believed to be in Loranger area

1 hour 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, September 13 2023 Sep 13, 2023 September 13, 2023 9:16 AM September 13, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa deputies are searching for a runaway teenager last seen over a week ago. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Kaylin Comeaux, 17, was last seen at her home on Highway 190 in Robert on Sept 2.

She has blonde hair, and blue eyes and is approximately 5'0". She was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans. She is believed to be in the Loranger area. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call TPSO detectives at (985) 748-3353.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days