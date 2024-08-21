88°
Deputies searching for pair who left store with thousands of dollars worth of unpaid merchandise

PRAIRIEVILLE— The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two people caught on camera leaving a Prairieville store with nearly four thousand dollars of merchandise they did not pay for.

Deputies posted two pictures on social media showing the pair at a Walmart with several boxes of cooking and cleaning items in their carts they say is worth more than $3,500. Detectives say they left the store without paying for those items.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636. 

