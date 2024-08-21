88°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for pair who left store with thousands of dollars worth of unpaid merchandise
PRAIRIEVILLE— The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for two people caught on camera leaving a Prairieville store with nearly four thousand dollars of merchandise they did not pay for.
Deputies posted two pictures on social media showing the pair at a Walmart with several boxes of cooking and cleaning items in their carts they say is worth more than $3,500. Detectives say they left the store without paying for those items.
Trending News
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at (225)621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifies candidate for 2nd District judgeship
-
Let Teachers Teach workforce voices support State Superintendent's recommendations for classroom discipline
-
Infant's death ruled an accident after being left in hot car; memory...
-
Train derails in Vacherie, blocking highway; no hazardous materials spilled
-
Tangipohoa Sheriff's Office offering $5K reward for information on double homicide