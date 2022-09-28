Deputies searching for man who broke into multiple Donaldsonville storage units

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen on surveillance breaking into multiple storage units.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook that they were seeking a man driving around a storage facility in a vehicle with no license plate and breaking into "multiple" units.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information that could assist detectives to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to its anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).