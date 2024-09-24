Deputies arrest man wanted for armed robbery, domestic abuse

HAMMOND - Deputies arrested a man wanted for armed robbery and aggravated battery with child endangerment.

Eric Jones, 24, of Hammond had warrants for armed robbery with a gun, illegal discharge of a weapons, and domestic abuse with child endangerment, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Jones was involved in an armed robbery in February of 2024 on Brickyard Road. After the armed robbery, Jones was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in Ponchatoula.

The Ponchatoula Police Department also had warrants for Jones' arrest involving other domestic disputes.

He was arrested Tuesday morning.