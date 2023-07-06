82°
Deputies searching for man seen stealing multiple cases of beer from WBR convenience store
PORT ALLEN - Detectives are searching for a man who allegedly walked into a West Baton Rouge convenience store and stole three cases of beer.
According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the unidentified man walked into the store on Highway 190 and grabbed three cases of Bud Light, walking out without paying for them. He put the beers in the back seat of a car waiting outside and got in the front passenger seat before he and an unidentified driver left the scene.
Anyone with information on the man or the driver of the vehicle is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
