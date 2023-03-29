58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for man accused of theft from Renaissance Festival site

56 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, March 29 2023 Mar 29, 2023 March 29, 2023 9:42 AM March 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of a theft that happened on the site of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Chad Babb, 49, is allegedly connected to a theft from the festival's site at 46468 River Road on March 7. 

Babb currently has warrants out for his arrest on counts of simple burglary, obstruction of justice, and criminal damage to property. 

Though deputies did not specify what was stolen, WBRZ has reached out and asked for more information. 

Trending News

The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is currently in its off-season. It's unclear if there was anyone on the site when the theft allegedly happened. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days