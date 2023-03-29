60°
Deputies searching for man accused of theft from Renaissance Festival site
HAMMOND - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a man accused of a theft that happened on the site of the Louisiana Renaissance Festival.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Chad Babb, 49, is allegedly connected to a theft from the festival's site at 46468 River Road on March 7.
Babb currently has warrants out for his arrest on counts of simple burglary, obstruction of justice, and criminal damage to property.
Though deputies did not specify what was stolen, WBRZ has reached out and asked for more information.
The Louisiana Renaissance Festival is currently in its off-season. It's unclear if there was anyone on the site when the theft allegedly happened.
