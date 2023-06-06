78°
Ascension deputies searching for man accused of robbery, beating elderly victim
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of the battery and robbery of a 72-year-old victim Monday, May 29.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Vonzell Batiste, 34, is accused of attacking an elderly man on Charles Street in Donaldsonville around 7:30 p.m. on May 29. The victim told deputies his wallet was stolen after Batiste attacked him and ran away.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Batiste and issues a warrant for his arrest for one count each of second-degree battery and second-degree robbery.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
