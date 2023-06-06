78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension deputies searching for man accused of robbery, beating elderly victim

55 minutes 53 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 8:45 AM June 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish deputies are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of the battery and robbery of a 72-year-old victim Monday, May 29. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Vonzell Batiste, 34, is accused of attacking an elderly man on Charles Street in Donaldsonville around 7:30 p.m. on May 29. The victim told deputies his wallet was stolen after Batiste attacked him and ran away. 

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Batiste and issues a warrant for his arrest for one count each of second-degree battery and second-degree robbery. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APSO at (225) 621-4636 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days