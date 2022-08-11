Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl who ran away from home earlier this week.

The mother of 13-year-old Aaliyah Williams told Terrebonne Parish sheriff's deputies she last saw her daughter five days ago at their home in Terrebonne Parish, and she has spoken to her several times over the phone since she reportedly ran away.

Williams is described as 5'6" tall, weighing around 110 lbs with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants. She also has the word "WAYS" tattooed on her left inner wrist, according to the sheriff's office.

The teen's mother told deputies she believes her daughter is in Lafayette with her sister, Nakeisha Williams, who drives a 2010 white Hyundai Elantra with Louisiana license plate 507DHY.

The sheriff's office reported Williams is possibly suicidal following remarks made to authorities during a phone call.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaliyah Williams is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 876-2500, or dial 911.