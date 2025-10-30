65°
Deputies: Man accused of bringing gun into Plaquemine bar is convicted felon, barred from owning firearms

Thursday, October 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested after a gun he was barred from owning as a convicted felon went off at a Plaquemine nightclub.

John Weldon Green, 52, was arrested on Wednesday night after the incident at Club Secrets around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Green had a gun inside the club, and while dancing, the firearm went off and struck a woman in the lower leg.

Deputies then searched Green's car and found a revolver, a violation of a prior felony conviction. 

Green was then brought to the Iberville Parish Courthouse for an interview, during which he became belligerent and began resisting officers. He was then brought to the Iberville Parish Jail, deputies said. 

Green was booked on aggravated second-degree battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm on an alcoholic beverage outlet premises and resisting an officer, as well as violation of the terms of his probation. 

