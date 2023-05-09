73°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from neighborhood club house
DENHAM SPRINGS - Connection was likely spotty on Tuesday at the Whispering Springs neighborhood club house after a burglar stole the entire internet system.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared video of a woman who they say took the internet router and cut all the wires for security cameras at the club house along Evers Drive.
Deputies said the woman left the property in a white, four-door SUV.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the burglar's identity should call (225) 686-2241.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for woman who disabled security cameras, stole internet system from...
-
Baton Rouge high school students build arcade machine
-
Access to TikTok may soon be limited in Louisiana
-
Bill that would have banned people under 21 from entering bars gutted...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Teacher, a former reserve deputy, accused of raping student at...