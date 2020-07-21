84°
Deputies looking for thief who stole from bank account using fraudulent checks

Tuesday, July 21 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a thief who used illegitimate checks to steal money from a victim's bank account.

The sheriff's office said the thief wrote multiple counterfeit checks and used them to withdraw money from the victim's account. The suspect was last seen on video making a fraudulent withdrawal at a bank along Coursey Boulevard on Dec. 24, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-389-5009.

