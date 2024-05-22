82°
Deputies looking for teens who broke into car, shot at vehicle owner Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two teenagers who broke into a car Tuesday and shot at the vehicle owner.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the attempted vehicle burglary happened along Falling Oak Drive just before 1:30 p.m.
Deputies said two juveniles rode on bikes to a home, where they were caught breaking into a vehicle by the owner. Reports said the vehicle owner chased the juveniles off his property and one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots as they ran away.
No injuries were reported and law enforcement is actively searching for the juveniles.
