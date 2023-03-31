Deputies looking for suspect tied to botched Prairieville robbery that led to deadly shooting

Kayden Killain

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man who helped orchestrate a robbery plot in Ascension Parish is facing a murder charge after his would-be victim shot and killed one of the attackers during the botched heist.

Kayden Killain, 20, of St. Amant is now wanted on charges including second-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and criminal conspiracy/armed robbery related to the Oct. 25 shooting. Killain also faces drug charges.

It's the latest example of an accused criminal being charged in their partner's death.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Killain and his co-conspirator, 19-year-old Travis Richardson Jr., were shot after they tried to carry out the robbery at a home on John Broussard Road. Deputies found Richardson shot to death at the scene and learned that Killain drove away in a truck that had been struck by gunfire. He was soon taken to a hospital.

Deputies later learned that the men had driven to the address together with a plan to rob someone. The target shot Richardson, who was also carrying a weapon, and shot at Killain before the would-be robber drove off. The man who shot them is not facing charges.

Anyone with information on Killain's whereabouts should contact authorities at 225-621-4636.