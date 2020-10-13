71°
Deputies looking for suspect in home improvement fraud case

3 years 3 weeks 2 days ago Wednesday, September 20 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

HAMMOND- Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who failed to complete a contracting job after receiving payment.

Authorities began their investigation in May for a complaint of home improvement fraud that was reported to have taken place at a residence in Ponchatoula.

The victims had received assistance from FEMA to repair their flooded residence. The residents hired a construction company out of Livingston Parish to perform the work and all of the painting.

The victims paid 28-year-old Matthew Gehegan in advance for the repairs. Authorities say Gehegan falsely positioned himself as an alleged licensed contractor.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gehegan.

Anyone knowing information regarding Gehegan’s location is asked to call 800-554-5245.

