Deputies looking for shoplifters accused of stealing from Port Allen Walmart

2 hours 3 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, February 05 2024
By: Gabby Davis

PORT ALLEN — Deputies are searching for two females who were caught on camera shoplifting from a Walmart in Port Allen

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the theft took place the morning of Dec. 31, 2023. The women were seen leaving the store in a black Mercedes.

Anyone with information can contact WBRSO at 225-382-5200. 

