Deputies looking for leads after LaPlace man found shot to death

LAPLACE - Deputies are asking for the public's help with any leads after a man was shot to death Wednesday.

According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Natchez Lane around 10:30 a.m. June 22 after someone saw an unresponsive man laying on the ground.

Deputies found 41-year-old Trevor Sanders with a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspects have been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call (504) 494-3840.