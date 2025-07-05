Deputies look for suspects behind rock throwing in Gonzales

Image: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

GONZALES - Sheriff's deputies in Ascension Parish asked for the public's help Wednesday in identifying suspects who were reported to be seen throwing rocks from the side of the road onto Hwy 30 last Friday, damaging several vehicles in the process.

Deputies said the rocks were thrown on the stretch of Hwy 30 between Clark Road and Williams Road. Minor damage to four vehicles was reported, according to APSO.

Ascension Parish deputies searched the area after they received reports of the thrown rocks and said they located brown paper bags that contained fist-sized chunks of cement that were similar to the broken pieces found in the road along with some of the damaged vehicles.

Several of the drivers in the area reported seeing two juveniles in the area at the same time their vehicles were damaged.

Investigators said the juveniles were described as average in height with one wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. The other suspect was wearing red shorts and a matching T-shirt. Deputies said they canvassed the area after responding to the scene, but they were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to APSO's anonymous tip line from any cellular device.