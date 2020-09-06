Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating officer-involved shooting in Plaquemine; suspect in custody
PLAQUEMINE - Iberville Parish deputies are investigating a police-involved shooting that took place in the north Plaquemine area Sunday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a report that a man left a house with a firearm for unknown reasons around 2:30 p.m.
According to Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, when deputies located the suspect on Jade Drive off of Hwy 77, a good Samaritan used their vehicle to block the suspect from driving away from authorities. The suspect then shot at the Samaritan twice, damaging his own windshield. The suspect then began to fire at the deputies, which prompted one of the three deputies to shoot back.
The suspect was shot in the leg and abdomen. He was transported to a hospital and is in custody.
No one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing and deputies are awaiting for the arrival of Louisiana State Police.
Details are limited. This is a developing story.
