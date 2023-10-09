80°
Deputies investigating late-night shooting that left 26-year-old dead in New Roads
NEW ROADS - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night and left a 26-year-old dead.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Delta Place Road to find a man lying on the ground in the yard. The man, later identified as Joshua Porche, 26, of New Roads.
Deputies did not provide any information about a possible suspect or motive.
