Deputies investigating human bones found in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON - Sheriff's deputies are investigating human bones that were found Friday in East Feliciana Parish.

The remains were found Friday afternoon along River Road. A photo shared by the sheriff's office suggested the bones were possibly discovered in the woods.

Sheriff Jeff Travis said in a news release that detectives believe they've identified the remains but are withholding the name until they get confirmation from forensic specialists.

This is a developing story.