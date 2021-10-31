Deputies investigating carjacking in Slidell

SLIDELL – Deputies in St. Tammany Parish are investigating a carjacking which happened Tuesday night in Slidell.

According to the STPSO, a Slidell woman was waiting for her grandson outside a house on Pebble Drive when a dark-colored vehicle stopped in front of the home. Deputies said a man got out of the vehicle and approached the woman’s window, the pointed a gun at her and demanded she get out of the car.

Investigators said the man got into the woman’s car and drove off toward Eden Isles Boulevard, with the dark-colored vehicle following behind him.

Deputies described the suspect as a black male at 5’7 to 5’9, weighing approximately 190 pounds and wearing a light colored hoodie sweatshirt and dark pants. The car deputies said he stole is a gray 2007 Lexus G35 with license plate YCX840.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 985-726-8747.