Deputies investigating after witness calls saying man was shot, killed in front of his apartment
BATON ROGUE - Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Monday night off Perkins Road.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a witness called around 10 p.m. Monday and said they saw a man being approached as he was entering his apartment in Orleans Place Condominiums and was shot. The victim then fled the area, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said Courtney Hart, 35, died on the scene from his injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers at (224) 344-7867.
