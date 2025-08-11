92°
Deputies investigating after man found shot dead in crashed car in Amite

Monday, August 11 2025
AMITE — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are investigating a body found in a vehicle near Amite over the weekend.

Deputies received a call about a vehicle crash on Bennett Road early Sunday morning. When authorities arrived, they found a car with a man inside who had been shot to death. 

The man's ID is pending an autopsy, deputies added.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information to contact our Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.

