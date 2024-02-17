Deputies identify 19-year-old suspect in shooting at RV park on Florida Boulevard Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE - A suspect is in custody after a reported shooting left a 20-year-old dead at an RV park Wednesday night.

Police identified the suspect as Kentrell Brothers Thursday evening and arrested him for second-degree murder.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. after an altercation between the suspect and the victim, 20-year-old Sergio Estuardo Baleo-Cucul. The suspect reportedly chased Baleo-Cucul with a firearm before shooting and killing him and fleeing in a silver SUV.

Later Thursday morning, deputies said the suspect was taken into custody.