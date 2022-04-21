83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies have located missing Ascension Parish woman

1 hour 4 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 4:41 PM April 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Patsy Montague was found at 5:19 p.m. Thursday evening.

-----

PRAIRIEVILLE - Police are searching for a woman with light dementia and a history of strokes last seen early Thursday afternoon.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is actively looking for Patsy Montague, 91, who was last seen at 1:33 p.m. driving a late 90s model light green Dodge Caravan. 

Trending News

Anyone with information as to Montague's whereabouts should call the APSO at (225)621-4636 or texting 847411.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days